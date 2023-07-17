Facebook
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in EBR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - On July 16, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 409 near Lavell Road. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 44-year-old Jason Cotten of Pride

The preliminary investigation revealed Cotten was traveling north on LA Hwy 409 while driving a 2006 Nissan Titan. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to right while in a curve. Cotten attempted to regain control of the Nissan by steering to the left, but over corrected causing the truck to travel off the roadway to the left, strike a culvert, and overturn.

Cotten was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered critical injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Cotten and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Always wear your seat belt while in a vehicle, no matter how short the trip. Seat belts significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash. Also ensure all passengers are properly restrained before setting off to make a safer journey for everyone.

