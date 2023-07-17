Man killed in single-vehicle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead.

The victim was identified as Jason Cotten, 44, of Pride.

The crash happened Sunday, July 16 after 4 p.m. on La. Hwy. 409 near Lavell Road.

According to LSP, Cotten was traveling north on La. Hwy. 409 while driving a 2006 Nissan Titan. The Nissan exited the road while in a curve.

Cotten tried to regain control of the Nissan by steering to the left, but overcorrected causing the truck to drive off the road, hit a culvert, and flip over.

Troopers said Cotten was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital in the area where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Cotten and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

