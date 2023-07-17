Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU kicks off 2023 SEC Media Days

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Second-year head football coach Brian Kelly led off the 2023 SEC Media Days on Monday, July 17.

Kelly was joined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and running back Josh Williams.

Coach Kelly talked about the upcoming season and the expectations that he has, especially with Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson winning National Championships in their second year with the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Rohan Davey
JACQUES TALK: Rohan Davey
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the Sugar Bowl...
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson to play Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show
Southern Jaguars
Southern football game against Bethune-Cookman moved from Daytona Beach to Jacksonville
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs