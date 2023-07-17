LDEQ explains response to DOW explosion

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) said Monday its teams have not detected anything abnormal in their air quality testing following a weekend explosion at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine.

The blast, around 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 14, shook homes for miles around. Dow said no one was injured.

LDEQ says its workers first arrived on the scene about 90 minutes after the blast happened. The agency said, as of 4 p.m. Monday, its crews remained in the area and had not detected “any levels above background.”

“LDEQ has monthly Mobile Air Monitoring Lab (MAML) missions around the state to establish background air quality levels of constituents of concern,” said LDEQ spokesperson Chance Townsend. “The background levels differ and are dependent on the facilities of the area. Currently, LDEQ has not detected any levels around DOW in Plaquemine above background post-incident.”

Dow says the incident happened inside its Glycol-2 unit with produces ethylene oxide, isopropanolamines, alkylalkanolamines and polyethylene glycol. “These products are used in a number of end-use materials including polyester fibers, antifreeze, surfactants, and personal care products, said Dow Public Affairs Manager Glynna Mayers.

Emergency officials ordered a shelter-in-place for residents within a one-half mile radius of the plant Friday night. That order, asking people to remain indoors with air conditioning units turned off, was lifted about eight hours later.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.