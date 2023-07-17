Law enforcement agencies mark somber anniversary of 2016 ambush shooting

Today is a day I will forever remember. Many of us can pinpoint where we were when we heard the news. It was a day of tragedy, but also a day of great courage and sacrifice.

Seven years ago, during the early morning hours, many of us received a call that our local law enforcement were ambushed by a man intent on targeting and killing them. Three were killed, three wounded, one of which tenaciously fought for years before succumbing to his injuries. Thankfully, the suspect was taken out and not worth remembering.

Baton Rouge Police Department Corporal Montrell Jackson and Officer Matthew Gerald were shot and killed in the initial gunfire. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Garafola was shot and killed while engaging the suspect in a firefight after attempting to get to the other officers who had been shot. EBRSO's Corporal Nick Tullier was initially shot multiple times and wounded by the suspect. Sadly a little over a year ago, he succumbed to his injuries after a six year courageous battle. BRPD Corporal Chad Montgomery was wounded when his head was grazed by a bullet from the gunman.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Bruce Simmons was shot and wounded in the arm while assisting Cpl. Tullier. Lt. Simmons returned to work after many surgeries and later retired. We are forever grateful for his service.

Today, and every day, we remember the sacrifices of these officers and deputies.They were not just heroes in how they died, but in how they lived. Please pray for and support their families. They are our family.

I want each and every one of the deputies at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and all first responders, to know that you are supported and appreciated. You are also covered daily in prayer. Thank you for all you do. Be safe and God bless you and your families.

And please, as Cpl. Montrell Jackson said, “Don’t let hate infect your heart.”