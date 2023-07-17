Law enforcement agencies mark somber anniversary of 2016 ambush shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are marking the somber anniversary of the 2016 ambush shooting in Baton Rouge.
The shooting tragically claimed the lives of Baton Rouge Police Corporal Montrell Jackson and Officer Matthew Gerald. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Garafola also lost his life.
EBRSO Corporal Nick Tullier was wounded during the ambush attack and died from his injuries several years later.
During the ambush attack, BRPD Corporal Chad Montgomery and EBRSO Lieutenant Bruce Simmons also sustained injuries.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux released the following statement, reflecting on the somber anniversary:
