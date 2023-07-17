Facebook
Part of LA 1 in Brusly shut down following crash involving dump truck

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have shut down part of LA 1 following a crash involving a dump truck on the afternoon of Monday, July 17.

According to authorities, the crash happened at the intersection of LA 1 and West St. Francis Street in the Brusly area around 2:30 p.m.

The southbound part of LA 1 in the area is closed until further notice.

Officials said the overturned dump truck spilled gravel along the roadway.

No details were provided about whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

