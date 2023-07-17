Facebook
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning to Baton Rouge in 2023

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back!
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will return to Baton Rouge in 2023 after moving to Ascension Parish in 2022.

The 2023 fair will be held at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway. The fair will run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 5.

Fair officials said the event was moved to Gonzales in 2022 because of construction at the BREC Fairgrounds.

“We are extremely happy to have the fair back on Airline Highway,” said Brandon Smith, assistant superintendent of recreation for BREC.  “The fair is an important event and needs to be in Baton Rouge.”

Officials said the fair typically attracts 55,000 to 85,000 people. Proceeds from the fair are donated back into the community through grants, sponsorships, and scholarships given through the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation.

