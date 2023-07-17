Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Downed utility pole causes road closure in Gonzales

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department said a downed utility pole caused a road closure early Monday morning.

Police said Burnside Road (Hwy. 44) is closed in all directions at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Orice Roth.

Authorities announced the road closure around 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

Believed small sink hole causes traffic delays on I-10 W near Sorrento
I-12 Construction
DOTD announces closures on I-10, I-12 in Baton Rouge
DOTD announces closures on I-10, I-12 in Baton Rouge
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
DOTD announces lane closures coming to Airline Highway this weekend