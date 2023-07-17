Downed utility pole causes road closure in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department said a downed utility pole caused a road closure early Monday morning.

Police said Burnside Road (Hwy. 44) is closed in all directions at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Orice Roth.

Authorities announced the road closure around 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

