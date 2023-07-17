La. DOTD gives update on Baton Rouge I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development gave an update on Monday, July 17, about the Baton Rouge I-10 widening project.

The agency released the below information about the project:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that Kiewit/BOH, AJV, the I-10 CMAR contractor, will begin constructing a temporary trestle bridge across the City Park Lake near Dalrymple Drive as part of the I-10 BR reconstruction and replacement widening project in Baton Rouge.

This work will begin the week of July 17, weather permitting, on the north side of City Park Lake to facilitate construction of the permanent widening of the bridge for westbound traffic. Motorists will see crane activity adjacent to the westbound side of the existing bridge for several months until the temporary bridge is constructed. There should not be any significant impact on traffic during this time.

Additionally, crews continue with a drilled shaft and pile testing program along I-10 from the I-110 Interchange to City Park Lakes near Dalrymple Drive in order to gather design parameters for the widening of the elevated roadway, as well as vibration monitoring and construction site surveying. This work will be ongoing until early 2024.

Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 Interchange to Acadian Thruway.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information.

