Challenges parents face with their kids during the summer; where you can find resources

Mirror of Grace is a local organization that works with many families in the Capital Region.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many would agree that parenting is the greatest thing they have ever done and the hardest thing they have ever done.

Since kids are used to the structure of school, parents may be dealing with some challenges with their kids during the summer months. Mirror of Grace is a local organization that works with many families in the Capital Region.

Dr. Patricia Norwood, Mirror of Grace Executive Director said the biggest challenge parents are having with their children is communication.

Her team has worked together to come up with 15 skills parents can adopt for their homes.

The first one is how to become an active listener.

Pay attention and make your expectations and consequences clear.

“We don’t want to bring up what they did last week or the week before, you know, we want to speak positive, we want to always encourage our children, we want to praise them,” said Dr. Norwood. “Praising is very important because it lets us actually know how much we appreciate the effort.”

You will learn these skills and more at an upcoming parenting class this Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Eden Park Branch Library.

You can sign up for the free classes at mirrorofgrace.org.

