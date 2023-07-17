Facebook
Baton Rouge home is a total loss after house fire

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire Monday, July 17.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Olive Street near Terrace Avenue.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. Firefighters believe the transformer may have malfunctioned or been struck by lightning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the attic of the house.

They were able to keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

The home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help residents living there.

