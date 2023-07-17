Apartment fire under investigation as arson case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire as an arson case, officials announced.

It happened in the 5400 block of Longfellow Drive near Plank Road around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire in one of the empty units.

The fire was quickly put out and contained before it could spread, according to BRFD.

Initial responding units thought the fire was suspicious, causing them to call an investigator to the scene.

Investigators determined the fire was intentional and ruled it as arson.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.