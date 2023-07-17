Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Apartment fire under investigation as arson case

(unsplash.com)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire as an arson case, officials announced.

It happened in the 5400 block of Longfellow Drive near Plank Road around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire in one of the empty units.

The fire was quickly put out and contained before it could spread, according to BRFD.

Initial responding units thought the fire was suspicious, causing them to call an investigator to the scene.

Investigators determined the fire was intentional and ruled it as arson.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

Challenges parents face with their kids during the summer; where you can find resources
St. George district meeting set for Monday
Sign up for these parenting classes
Challenges for families and kids during summer
CONSUMER REPORTS: How to choose a prenatal vitamin