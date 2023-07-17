Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

File image
Representatives from EBR courts to assist people with traffic citations Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Strong/severe storm threat tonight; stays wet into Monday
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
Jambalaya fundraiser for Easterling family
Central families mourn community loss with jambalaya fundraiser