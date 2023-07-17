2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Baker Bears

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp starting week number six by stopping where the Buffalo roam.

And 30 years ago there were a lot more of them in Baker when their football program was considered a legit 4-A and 5-A contender for years.

Right now Baker is playing 2-A football and has just 22 players on the roster.

Running back Xavier Love is a junior who we saw in the spring game against Broadmoor, also doubles as a linebacker for a squad that has just eight seniors.

Although they’ve got experienced linemen, there were plenty of issues exposed in this one.

Head coach James Dartez is emphasizing the one day at a time approach to get his kids bigger, stronger, and faster than last year when the Buffs finished 5-6, but made a quick exit in the playoffs with a 37-0 loss to perennial power Sterlington.

