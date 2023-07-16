Facebook
Red Stick Mom blog offers tips for moms to make the most of road trips

The people behind the Red Stick Mom blog are offering tips for moms to make the most out of a summer road trip.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people behind the Red Stick Mom blog are offering tips for moms to make the most out of a summer road trip.

Click here to see a complete list of tips from the blog.

Experts from the blog said snacks are some of the top items to remember to pack for a road trip. The blog recommends parents keep a box of snacks upfront. Examples include Goldfish and Teddy Grahams.

Another thing to remember to pack for a trip is a boredom box. Parents can pack a cubby organizer box filled with items like books, dinosaurs, dolls, and more.

Another suggestion is to pack a lot of music and audiobooks in the car to keep children busy during a road trip. Red Stick Mom blog experts said parents can even create a playlist ahead of time.

For parents looking to save money during a road trip, packing reusable bottles ahead of time can help. Red Stick Mom blog experts said other tips to save include looking for last-minute cancelations and planning ahead as much as possible.

