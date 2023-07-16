Facebook
NOTICE: Authorities to conduct active shooter training at SU starting Monday

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Police Department announced there will be an active shooter training on Southern University’s campus starting on Monday, July 17.

According to SUPD, the training will be in Jones Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

SUPD along with other agencies will participate in this training which is being hosted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

“The training involves active shooter scenarios with blank gunfire, which includes gunfire sounds,“ according to the release.

For questions or concerns, contact SUPD at 225-771-2770.

