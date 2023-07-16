Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Neighbors react to explosion at Dow Chemical

A massive explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Iberville Parish Friday night left people who live there in an awe.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A massive explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Iberville Parish Friday night left people who live there in an awe.

Joel Seneca is a longtime resident in Iberville Parish. He remembers rushing for safety when multiple fires occurred.

“We decided to pack up and leave. Turn the a/coff, and leave and go to my sister’s house,” Joel Seneca said.

People like Seneca are concerned about the long-term impact of a plant fire.

“It’s about chemicals. The explosion would have to be a big one to really get you from a distance. They say there were no chemical leaks that they could find but whether that was true I don’t know,” Seneca said.

Dow has been working with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to monitor the air for chemicals.

Officials confirm that breathing in the air is safe and are still investigating the original source of the fire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 15
Oppressive heat through the weekend
Police Lights
Police identify man shot to death, body dumped at BREC Park
Neighbors react to explosion at the Dow Chemical Plant facility
Police identify man shot to death, body dumped at BREC Park