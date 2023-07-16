Fundraiser being held for family of teen killed in crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being held Sunday, July 16, to help the family of a teen killed in a crash.

Caleb Easterling, 19, died in the crash on LA-64 in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, July 12, according to Louisiana State Police.

Organizers of the fundraiser said it will start at 10:30 a.m. at Ross Tire and Service in Central. The tire shop is located at 14330 Greenwell Springs Road.

During the fundraiser, members of the public can buy a plate of jambalaya for $10 to support the Easterling family.

If you can’t make it out to the fundraiser, you can also make a donation through Venmo. Just search for play like Caleb.

