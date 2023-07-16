First the heat, then storms late Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will start with high heat and a heat advisory with highs in the upper 90s, but then a storm complex will move into our area late this afternoon into early evening.
This should give the area our best chance of rain in the entire forecast.
We’ll have a 60% to 70% chance of storms with a marginal threat of severe weather.
The primary threats will be damaging winds and flooding.
The window for severe weather will be between 3pm through 9pm. On Monday, we’ll have another decent chance of storms, at this time no severe threat that day. In the extended, rain chances will go down as temperatures heat up once again to the upper 90s to near 100.
The tropics remain quiet, other than subtropical storm Don, which is no threat to land.
