Central families mourn community loss with Jambalaya fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four days after a bright, young baseball player was killed in a car accident, his community is stepping up to take care of those he leaves behind.

Those that knew 19-year-old Caleb Easterling described him as a caring soul that always gave back to his community.

“He would speak to anyone,” said Bailey Guercio, a close friend of Easterling. “If he were here today, he would talk to every soul here. He’d probably be on the microphone singing for everyone.”

In true Louisiana fashion, the community of Central and local business Ross Tire hosted a jambalaya fundraising dinner.

“I know it’s really hard for Mr. Casey and Ms. Becky right now since it’s all relatively new,” said Jude Gremillion, Easterling’s best friend and former teammate. “It’s really nice to see all the Facebook sharing posts, just things like this.”

Starting at 10:30, people lined up in cars and on foot to show their support.

Within minutes. A line had formed down the street and before they knew it, organizers had sold out, having to pick up more supplies from the store.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Glenn Harris who works with Caleb’s dad at Ross Tire. “We thought, like he said, like Lynn Ross said, we thought it’d be just a few cars here and there. We’re going to start and stagger the pots but no. We had to jump on it.”

Louisiana State Police say Easterling died from his injuries at the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on magnolia bridge road last week.

“There’s a picture of Caleb and Casey, I posted it on my Facebook page, of them cooking right here in 2016, the great flood of central.”

Jambalaya fundraiser for Easterling family (Glenn Harris)

Years later, Caleb’s friends and family stand in that same spot, sharing memories of someone they say - was taken far too soon.

“We were just at the Texas Club a few weekends ago and he came over and was like ‘What’s wrong with you?’ That’s just Caleb, he never wanted to see anyone down and he was the light,” said Kallie Watts, another friend of Easterling.

Caleb attended and played baseball at Holmes Community College in Mississippi.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

