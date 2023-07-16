Facebook
BR accepting applications for new poet laureate

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is seeking applications for the city’s 2023-2024 poet laureate.

The deadline to submit an application for the position is Tuesday, August 1.

The selection process is being coordinated by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in partnership with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office.

Baton Rouge’s poet laureate will get to help plan community workshops, provide content for the mayor’s social media pages, and more.

Officials said applicants must have a passion for poetry and must have lived in Baton Rouge for at least five years to qualify.

The new poet laureate is expected to be announced sometime in August.

For more information about applying for the position, click here.

