WATCH: Dow Chemical explosion captured on several cameras across BR area

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several cameras captured multiple angles of an explosion and fire at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 14.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, officials said. They added that work continues to determine the cause of the explosion and flames.

One woman’s home security camera in Addis captured dramatic video of the incident.

Home security footage shows Dow explosion from Addis (Courtesy: Ashley Cory Carpenter)

The explosion was also caught on camera by one of WAFB’s Sky9 cameras in the L’Auberge Casino area.

One of WAFB's Sky9 cameras captured the explosion at Dow Chemical from across the Mississippi River.

Michael W. Nation was in the area when the explosions began and was also able to capture video of the scene.

A viewer was able to capture video of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish (Courtesy: Michael W. Nation)

