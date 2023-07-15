Facebook
WATCH: Dow Chemical explosion captured on several cameras across BR area

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish shook homes several miles away Friday evening, July 14.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several cameras captured multiple angles of an explosion and fire at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 14.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, officials said. They added that work continues to determine the cause of the explosion and flames.

RELATED: Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening

One woman’s home security camera in Addis captured dramatic video of the incident.

Home security footage shows Dow explosion from Addis (Courtesy: Ashley Cory Carpenter)

The explosion was also caught on camera by one of WAFB’s Sky9 cameras in the L’Auberge Casino area.

One of WAFB's Sky9 cameras captured the explosion at Dow Chemical from across the Mississippi River.

Michael W. Nation was in the area when the explosions began and was also able to capture video of the scene.

A viewer was able to capture video of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish (Courtesy: Michael W. Nation)

Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
