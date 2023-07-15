Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Saturday, July 15, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Natchez Street in Hammond around 6 a.m.

According to police, detectives were executing a narcotics-based search warrant when the suspect was shot.

Authorities did provide aid to the suspect, and he was rushed to a hospital for further treatment, police said.

Details about the names of the suspect and officers involved were not released. Police have also not released details about the condition of the suspect.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.