Police seek help to locate car, driver involved in hit-and-run

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run on Friday, July 14.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Hooper Road and Lovett Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they believe the vehicle involved is a newer model Volkswagen sedan. Investigators added they believe the vehicle has a fictitious Texas temporary tag with the license plate number 1830G43. Photos of the vehicle also show a sticker on the driver’s side of the back window.

An investigation through Central’s license plate reader system revealed images of the vehicle, according to police. They added the images of the vehicle appear to have been captured earlier in the day at Joor Road and then shortly before the crash happened on Hooper Road.

Police said they are actively searching for the vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Central Police Department by calling the number (225) 367-1254.

