Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police seek help to locate car, driver involved in hit-and-run

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit and run
Vehicle allegedly involved in hit and run(Central Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run on Friday, July 14.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Hooper Road and Lovett Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they believe the vehicle involved is a newer model Volkswagen sedan. Investigators added they believe the vehicle has a fictitious Texas temporary tag with the license plate number 1830G43. Photos of the vehicle also show a sticker on the driver’s side of the back window.

An investigation through Central’s license plate reader system revealed images of the vehicle, according to police. They added the images of the vehicle appear to have been captured earlier in the day at Joor Road and then shortly before the crash happened on Hooper Road.

Police said they are actively searching for the vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Central Police Department by calling the number (225) 367-1254.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening

Latest News

Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Viewer captures explosions, fire at Dow Chemical facility
Home security footage shows Dow explosion from Addis
WATCH: Dow Chemical explosions captured on several cameras across BR area
Sky9 camera captures Dow explosion from across Mississippi River