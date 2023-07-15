Police investigate reported carjacking Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police responded to a report of a carjacking Saturday morning, July 15.

According to the spokesman, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Lemonwood Drive and Sherwood Street around 10:45 a.m.

Police said investigators believe the victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

