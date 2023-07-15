Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police investigate reported carjacking Saturday morning

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police responded to a report of a carjacking Saturday morning, July 15.

According to the spokesman, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Lemonwood Drive and Sherwood Street around 10:45 a.m.

Police said investigators believe the victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening

Latest News

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit and run
Police seek help to locate car, driver involved in hit-and-run
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Viewer captures explosions, fire at Dow Chemical facility
Home security footage shows Dow explosion from Addis
WATCH: Dow Chemical explosions captured on several cameras across BR area