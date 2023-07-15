Police investigate reported carjacking Saturday morning
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police responded to a report of a carjacking Saturday morning, July 15.
According to the spokesman, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Lemonwood Drive and Sherwood Street around 10:45 a.m.
Police said investigators believe the victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
