Oppressive heat through the weekend

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, July 15.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another heat advisory is in effect Saturday afternoon and evening with forecast highs in the upper 90s and heat index values up to 110!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 15
The weekend forecast looks very hot, with Saturday mostly sunny and dry, and Sunday, partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain/storms, mainly in the afternoon. The GRAF model shows decent coverage of some much-needed rain Sunday late afternoon and early evening.

Heat index readings will remain near dangerous levels through midweek.

As for the tropics, we have subtropical Storm Don, no threat to land. Emily will be the next name up, but so far, we’ve had zero hurricanes and zero US landfills.

In the extended forecast, midweek looks very dry, with typical summertime rain chances throughout.

