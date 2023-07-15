Facebook
Multiple explosions reported at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine; officials responding

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish.

It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Officials said no word yet on injuries reported.

Emergency preparedness sent out an alert around 9:40 p.m. informing residence to stay indoors and turn off their a/c units.

Deputies are on scene and investigating to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

