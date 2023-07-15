Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Rohan Davey

With the 2023 LSU football season quickly approaching, we visited with Tiger quarterback great Rohan Davey about the year ahead.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the 2023 LSU football season quickly approaching, we visited with Tiger quarterback great Rohan Davey about the year ahead.

Davey recently became the new head football coach at Ascension Christian.

Davey was certainly an LSU fan favorite, breaking numerous passing records with the school and leading the Tigers to thrilling wins during the 2000 and 2001 seasons in particular.

