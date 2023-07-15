Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Free meal program to continue for Livingston Parish students

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All students in the Livingston Parish School System will continue to receive free meals for the 2023-2024 school year.

The announcement comes after school leaders decided to continue participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program. The program is managed by the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Our school leaders understand the vital role of healthy meals in the educational process,” Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Our students must have access to daily nutrition to learn and develop properly. By accessing the free meal service for all our students, we can ensure that our students have the nutrition they need, and we can reduce the financial burden on our families.”

School officials said the average cost every year for a single student to eat breakfast and lunch is about $1,200.

“The cost of food has become a growing hardship in our current economy,” said Sommer Purvis, the director of school food services. “The CEP program allows us to take away some of that burden for our families during the school year.”

The CEP program reimburses the Livingston Parish School System for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as SNAP.

The Livingston Parish School System has participated in the CEP program since the 2016 flood. During the historic weather event, more than 70% of schools, homes, businesses, and churches were badly damaged in Livingston Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 15
Oppressive heat through the weekend
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
Explosion at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine