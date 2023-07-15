Free meal program to continue for Livingston Parish students

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All students in the Livingston Parish School System will continue to receive free meals for the 2023-2024 school year.

The announcement comes after school leaders decided to continue participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program. The program is managed by the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Our school leaders understand the vital role of healthy meals in the educational process,” Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Our students must have access to daily nutrition to learn and develop properly. By accessing the free meal service for all our students, we can ensure that our students have the nutrition they need, and we can reduce the financial burden on our families.”

School officials said the average cost every year for a single student to eat breakfast and lunch is about $1,200.

“The cost of food has become a growing hardship in our current economy,” said Sommer Purvis, the director of school food services. “The CEP program allows us to take away some of that burden for our families during the school year.”

The CEP program reimburses the Livingston Parish School System for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as SNAP.

The Livingston Parish School System has participated in the CEP program since the 2016 flood. During the historic weather event, more than 70% of schools, homes, businesses, and churches were badly damaged in Livingston Parish.

