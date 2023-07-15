Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coroner called to shooting scene Saturday morning

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to a shooting scene in Baton Rouge on the morning of Saturday, July 15, according to emergency officials.

Officials said the coroner was called to the scene in the area of South Flannery Road and Goodwood Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Small flame still burning following explosions at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Free meal program to continue for Livingston Parish students
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 15
Oppressive heat through the weekend
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history