Baton Rouge non-profit hopes to prevent violence through music

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A group called “Make All Children Knowledgeable” or M.A.C.K, brought in a unique approach to a nationwide movement to stop violence.

Beverly warren is the founder of the M.A.C.K organization. She was hit with tragedy from gun violence at an early age and now she hosts community events like “Trumpets Not Guns”.

“When I was 7 years old my father was shot and killed in front of me. That girl is still in front of me, and I wanted to warn people about gun violence, domestic violence, and all types of violence,” Warren said.

Warren asked people like Michael Foster, Kenny Neal, and other local notable musicians to step in and mentor the young people. The main goal is to prevent violence and remember the sound of trumpets.

“I think when we reach children first, they can spread it easily and learn how to love one another,” Warren said.

