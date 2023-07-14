YOUR HEALTH: Hidden dangers of alcohol

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - According to the CDC, more than half of Americans aged 18 and older regularly consume alcohol. And nearly 17 percent of adults binge drink. But too much alcohol can cause more problems than you might realize.

Alcohol used to be a big part of Veronica Valli’s life.

“My drinking was very chaotic and dangerous from when I was about 15 years old,” said Veronica.

Like many, Veronica accepted her excessive drinking until she realized it was holding her back. Research shows about 15 million Americans struggle with an alcohol use problem, but only 10 percent receive help. Excessive alcohol use is linked to an increased risk of injuries, chronic diseases, cancer, and poor pregnancy outcomes.

“People can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think, ugh I need to stop drinking to actually stopping,” explained Veronica.

Pain is another side effect of alcohol. More than half of people with an alcohol use disorder experience some type of persistent pain. In a new British study, researchers found chronic alcohol consumption may make people more sensitive to pain through two different molecular mechanisms: one driven by alcohol intake and one driven by alcohol withdrawal.

“I discovered everything I thought about sobriety and drinking was completely wrong. So, I thought sobriety was boring. That’s what our culture tells us,” said Veronica.

Veronica finally decided to get sober at age 27 – and hasn’t looked back.

“The number one thing I want people to know is that when you stop drinking you don’t give up anything, you don’t miss out on anything, just the opposite,” stated Veronica.

Now, she’s a recovery coach and therapist helping others break free from alcohol addiction.

Veronica says the number one mistake people make when trying to stop drinking is doing it alone. She says it’s important to find a community of support.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.