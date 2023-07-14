Woman arrested on 1 count of child porn, according to EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman was arrested on Friday, July 14, and has been charged with pornography involving a juvenile, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO states, Ashlyn Duplechain, 27, was arrested on one count of pornography involving a juvenile and she was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to the arrest warrant, on June 12, 2023, Dropbox reported that one video/image that contained child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 13 was uploaded.

