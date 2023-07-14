Rev your engines for Bayou Motor Fest at the River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a classic or muscle car enthusiast, the Raising Cane’s River Center is where you’re going to want to be this weekend.

Bayou Motor Fest is driving about 100 vehicles from around the area for you and your family to see.

There will be classic cars, rat rods, trucks motorcycles, and more. (WAFB)

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. at the River Center.

There will be classic cars, rat rods, trucks motorcycles, and more.

Buy your tickets here.

There will be classic cars, rat rods, trucks motorcycles, and more. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.