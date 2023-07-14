Facebook
Rev your engines for Bayou Motor Fest at the River Center

There will be classic cars, rat rods, trucks motorcycles, and more.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a classic or muscle car enthusiast, the Raising Cane’s River Center is where you’re going to want to be this weekend.

Bayou Motor Fest is driving about 100 vehicles from around the area for you and your family to see.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. at the River Center.

Buy your tickets here.

