Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early risers and commuters in South Louisiana were witness to an “out of this world” sight early Friday (July 14) morning as the sky was lit up with a bright light.

Those that saw the spectacle reported seeing a greenish-blueish light that lit up the black early morning sky for a matter of seconds around 4:30 a.m.

According to witness accounts of a descending object and its trajectory, it appears the object likely was a meteor.

Viewer Tess Richards, of Covington, caught the meteor via doorbell cam. Another viewer captured the intense flash of light on a security camera in Thibodaux.

Did you catch the meteor on camera? Send it to us at fox8live.com/pics.

Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Meteor visible in SE LA earlier this morning! This from Covington. 🎥 Tess Richards

Posted by Meteorologist Zack Fradella on Friday, July 14, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Burglary graphic from MGN
Multiple RVs burglarized at Hammond dealership; suspects sought
Louisiana State Capital
La. lawmakers attempting to override governor’s vetoes
Appeals court denies incorporation of City of St. George
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars could be on picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Gavel
7th suspect convicted in dogfighting ring case where 89 dogs seized