Multiple RVs burglarized at Hammond dealership; suspects sought

Burglary graphic from MGN
Burglary graphic from MGN(r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Items of up to $10,000 in value were taken from multiple RVs recently at a dealership in the Hammond area off of Interstate 12, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are currently searching for suspects.

Chief Information Officer Jimmy Travis says that the exact date of the incident is unclear, but what detectives have determined is that thieves stole power chords and Bluetooth speakers from several travel trailers, fifth-wheel campers, and sprinter vans that were housed at Great American RV.

Travis said that detectives believe that the burglars entered the property from the side that faces Interstate 12, considering that all burglarized vehicles faced that side of the property.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

