Man arrested in connection to wife’s murder

Joseph Fogle
Joseph Fogle(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office:

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday July 13, Detectives with the APSO’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Joseph Fogle, 38, of Chauvin in relation to the homicide of his spouse, Sonia Escalante-Baca. He is charged with Second-degree Murder.

On Wednesday, June 28, at approximately 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hwy 74 in Gonzales in reference to a death. Upon arrival, deputies found 38-year-old Sonia Escalante-Baca deceased inside her residence from apparent blunt force trauma.

Detectives with the APSO’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. Detectives obtained sufficient evidence that connected Fogle to the homicide; an arrest warrant was submitted and signed by a local judge. Fogle was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation; further details may be limited at this time.

RELATED LINK
43-year-old female found dead inside home in Gonzales

