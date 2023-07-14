Man arrested in connection to wife’s beating death

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection to the beating death of his spouse, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Fogle, 38, of Chauvin was taken into custody Thursday, July 13 for the homicide of his wife, Sonia Escalante-Baca, 38. He is charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, June 28, around 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a house on Hwy 74 in Gonzales in reference to a death. When they arrived, deputies found 38-year-old Sonia Escalante-Baca dead inside of her home from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Joseph Fogle (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the APSO’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. They gathered enough evidence that connected Fogle to the homicide.

An arrest warrant was submitted and signed by a local judge. Fogle was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

