Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested in connection to wife’s beating death

The woman was found dead inside of her Gonzales home.
Joseph Fogle
Joseph Fogle(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection to the beating death of his spouse, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Fogle, 38, of Chauvin was taken into custody Thursday, July 13 for the homicide of his wife, Sonia Escalante-Baca, 38. He is charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.

RELATED STORY
43-year-old female found dead inside home in Gonzales

On Wednesday, June 28, around 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a house on Hwy 74 in Gonzales in reference to a death. When they arrived, deputies found 38-year-old Sonia Escalante-Baca dead inside of her home from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Joseph Fogle
Joseph Fogle(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the APSO’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. They gathered enough evidence that connected Fogle to the homicide.

An arrest warrant was submitted and signed by a local judge. Fogle was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Appeals court denies incorporation of City of St. George
Gavel
7th suspect convicted in dogfighting ring case where 89 dogs seized
La. Dept. of Education unveils hurricane preparedness playbook for schools
La. Dept. of Education unveils hurricane preparedness playbook for schools
Hidden dangers of alcohol
YOUR HEALTH: Hidden dangers of alcohol