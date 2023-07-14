LSU lands Arizona outfielder through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have added another player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham. Bingham made the announcement via Instagram.

Last season, Bingham hit .360 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI and 91 hits for the Wildcats. He was named to the PAC-12 All-Conference team last season after starting all 58 games for Arizona.

During his four-year career at Arizona Bingham hit .318 with 214 hits, 41 doubles, 10 triples, 18 home runs, and 138 RBI.

He played for Jay Johnson from 2020-2021 before Johnson came to LSU.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.