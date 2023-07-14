Facebook
La. Dept. of Education unveils hurricane preparedness playbook for schools

The playbook utilizes lessons learned through their experiences over the past few hurricane seasons.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School systems across Louisiana will head into a new school year with a new hurricane preparedness playbook.

The Louisiana Department of Education launched the brand new resource Thursday, July 13.

The playbook utilizes lessons learned through their experiences over the past few hurricane seasons.

It also includes expert recommendations that were coordinated by a special hurricane preparedness commission.

State Superintendent Cade Brumley says while he is thankful it’s been a quiet season so far, it’s never too early to have a plan.

The superintendent pointed out that there’s no one size fits all approach.

“This year hopefully this playbook is never needed but we want to have it in the hands of leaders so that they better understand how to prepare in the off-season, how to prepare in the immediate lead-up to a storm, how to immediately respond and how to recover,” Brumley said.

Each school system will have to review the document to see what options are available to meet their specific needs.

