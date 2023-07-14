Get a free health check at Rouses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General has teamed up with Rouses Market to offer free health events in the Baton Rouge area.

You can get glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol checks at locations around the Capital City.

The free health checks will take place on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 14: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Juban Crossing Rouses Market

10130 Crossing Way, Suite 300, Denham Springs

Saturday, July 15: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Long Farm Village Rouses Market

14630 Village Market Street (at Airline Hwy.), Baton Rouge

Members of BRG’s health and wellness team will also be on-site with nutrition tips and healthy recipes.

There is no appointment or registration required, and the screening is open to all ages.

For more information, visit brgeneral.org/events.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.