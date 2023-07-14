Flirting with record highs as latest heat wave continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yet another Heat Advisory is posted for today, with highs expected to get near 100 degrees and heat index values expected to peak in the 110°-115° range.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

Today’s forecast high of 99° for Baton Rouge would tie a record that was last set more than 90 years ago. Rain will once again be hard to come by today, with rain chances posted at less than 20%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Dangerous heat continues into the weekend, with morning temperatures struggling to get below 80 degrees, and afternoon highs continuing to top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Rain chances stay at less than 20% on Saturday, but a disturbance moving in from the northwest is expected to lead to scattered showers and t-storms on Sunday. Even then, the rains likely hold off long enough to allow highs to reach the upper 90s in many neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

Relentless Heat into Next Week

Scattered showers and t-storms remain possible into Monday, but a mainly dry and very hot pattern then settles in once again for the remainder of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on a daily basis, with heat index values likely reaching or exceeding 110 degrees. With that in mind, Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings are likely to continue through next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

New Subtropical Storm Forms

Subtropical Storm Don formed over the open Atlantic as of 4 a.m. Friday. Don is forecast to meander between Bermuda and the Azores over the next several days and is not expected to directly threaten land.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 14 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.