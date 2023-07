BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for child porn on Friday, July 14.

According to officials, Christopher Miller, 61, is being charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.