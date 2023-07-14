EBR School Board approves long-promised pay raise for teachers, final budget approval coming soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After weeks of back-and-forth meetings, The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board took one of the final steps to secure next year’s fiscal budget.

At a special meeting on Thursday, July 17, the board approved a proposal to give teachers and support staff workers a long-promised pay raise.

In a 6-2 vote, board members voted for Option 4B, which will give teachers a $4000 stipend, and support staff a $2000 stipend headed into the next school year.

That money will be added on top of an additional stipend that was approved by the state Legislature, which will give teachers a total of $6000.

School Board President Dadrius Lanus said every teacher in the district deserved this raise.

“I think our teachers are walking away with something very strong,” said Lanus.

The other proposal on the table was Option 2, which would’ve given school employees a $2000 stipend. Some of the members who opposed Option 4B felt Option 2 was more sustainable.

Lanus felt the final decision was the right choice.

“When you look at the emails that we received, the calls we received, the text messages we received saying that they wanted to get that pay increase, as well as a stipend, I just think it made sense,” said Lanus.

However, not everyone walked away happy with the vote.

Valencea Johnson, President of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, shared her frustration with the board’s choice.

“It’s just a bunch of broken promises and we’re just going down with the ship,” said Johnson.

Over 80 employees received letters recently saying they could lose their jobs as a part of the proposed budget cuts, which is a top concern for Johnson.

Johnson also believes the district will struggle to sustain these proposed pay raises, which she feels will lead to teachers landing on the chopping block.

As of now, most of the job cuts are in the school district’s Central Office.

“They adopted this even though they know there’s a chance that it’s not feasible,” said Johnson.

Lanus admits that some jobs will be affected, but they will have some time to try to limit that impact as much as possible.

The board has until Monday, July 17, to make any last-minute changes. The board will then make a final vote on July 31.

“We have until Monday to make any recommendations or modifications to the budget, and we’re going to make sure we do that,” said Lanus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.