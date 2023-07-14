EBR Office of Community Development updates housing program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is finally taking steps to address a backlog in a federal program that assists elderly and low-income residents in renovating their homes.

“Homes for rehab” was created by the city to help Baton Rouge community members repair their homes. Unfortunately, some applicants have had to wait for almost a decade.

Marlee Pittman is the interim director for the office of community development.

According to Pittman, more than 100 people are still on their waiting list.

In the case of Davis, the total cost for her repairs exceeded the amount the federal government was willing to give out.

According to Pittman, the team has worked with a group that specializes in federal programs called capital access to fix the issue.

A new procedure states that the city can move forward with repairs, only if the cost of a home rehab is not equal to or greater than the cost of demolition.

Addressing that backlog of homeowners also required the office to bring in interns. The interns will go through hundreds of pages of paperwork and scan them into a digital system that the city can manage more easily.

“We’ll, of course, have a system to help people apply and make sure applications don’t get lost,” Pittman said.

Officials admit it may be several months before everything is up and running.

