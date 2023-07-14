Central Police officers to train at Central Middle School

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department announced officers will participate in training with newly acquired equipment at Central Middle School Friday, July 14.

Police said if you are traveling in the area, you may notice a large police presence on the campus but you should not be alarmed.

Authorities added the training will present no threat to the public.

