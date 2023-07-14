Facebook
Central Police officers to train at Central Middle School

Police officer training
Police officer training(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department announced officers will participate in training with newly acquired equipment at Central Middle School Friday, July 14.

Police said if you are traveling in the area, you may notice a large police presence on the campus but you should not be alarmed.

Authorities added the training will present no threat to the public.

