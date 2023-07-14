BRPD graduation provides more manpower amid staffing shortages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 14 more officers walked across the stage and took the oath to serve and protect the City of Baton Rouge.

All this comes as the department continues to face staffing shortages. The class hopes to serve the capital city by living out their class motto.

One mission, One community, One team.

Christian Cameron told WAFB, “This job will help me and others.”

Cameron joins 13 others who now wear the gold shield.

For 22 weeks, the brave men and women endured basic training that brought sacrifices and important lessons.

“The goal is to get them to push their limits. By that, it creates discipline and confidence. You can see the product,” said Deputy Chief Myron Daniels.

Olivia Welda will join her dad as a BRPD officer. For 17 years, she watched him put on his badge and serve his community.

“I’m glad I stuck with it. It is worth it,” explained Welda.

This moment comes at a time the department faces a manpower shortage.

“It may not as big of a class that we may have had many years ago, but it is consistent. We attribute that to an aggressive recruiting campaign,” Daniels continued.

Baton Rouge Police announced a recruitment incentive program last October to give new hires $10,000 if they complete the police training academy and finish one year with the department.

This same program also offers $15,000 to new hires with previous training at another department after completing one year of work.

Over the last two decades, the department averaged a minimum of 50 vacancies. Right now, they face over 100 vacancies.

“The 14 will equate to almost two shifts. Our numbers and service will be increased,” Daniels explained.

The training is not done for these officers. They will go through 16 weeks of field training then directly go to uniform patrol.

