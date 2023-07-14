Facebook
Appeals court denies incorporation of City of St. George

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appeals court has denied the incorporation of the City of St. George.

The decision was made in court on Friday, July 14.

Two separate appeals were filed in 2022 after a judge ruled against the incorporation.

One of those appeals was by the organizers and the defendants of the St. George incorporation suit, Chris Rials and Norman Browning.

The other appeal was by a group of St. George citizens.

In 2022, retired District Court Judge Martin Coady denied folks in the St. George area, ruling they could not split off from Baton Rouge and form their own city. The judge reasoned St. George would not be able to operate with a balanced budget.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

