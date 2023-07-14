Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Woodlawn Panthers

Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 24 is with the Woodlawn Panthers.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 24 is with the Woodlawn Panthers.

Former LSU quarterback and Woodlawn Panthers head man Marcus Randall, coaching up the press coverage and his DBs during 7-on-7 last week against the Istrouma offense of older brother Eric Randall.

Of course, Marcus has received a lot of attention the last four years with his Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, who’s now a Tiger.

His replacement is rising senior Myron Nelson, who we say in both 7-on-7 and the spring game against Hammond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Woodlawn Panthers - Part I
Arizona's Mac Bingham bats during an NCAA baseball game against Canisius on Sunday, June 5,...
LSU lands Arizona outfielder through transfer portal
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. James Wildcats - Part II
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. James Wildcats - Part I