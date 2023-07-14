2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Woodlawn Panthers
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 24 is with the Woodlawn Panthers.
Former LSU quarterback and Woodlawn Panthers head man Marcus Randall, coaching up the press coverage and his DBs during 7-on-7 last week against the Istrouma offense of older brother Eric Randall.
Of course, Marcus has received a lot of attention the last four years with his Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, who’s now a Tiger.
His replacement is rising senior Myron Nelson, who we say in both 7-on-7 and the spring game against Hammond.
