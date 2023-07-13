Work release inmate who walked off job site back in custody, officials said

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - A work release inmate who walked off a job site is now back in custody on Thursday, July 13, officials said.

According to authorities, the inmate was identified as Brandon Arnold, 36. Brandon was last seen in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Brandon Arnold, 36 (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arnold is serving time through DOC on drug-related charges.

