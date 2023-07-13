Facebook
Work release inmate who walked off job site back in custody, officials said

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a work release inmate who walked off a job site.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - A work release inmate who walked off a job site is now back in custody on Thursday, July 13, officials said.

According to authorities, the inmate was identified as Brandon Arnold, 36. Brandon was last seen in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Brandon Arnold, 36
Brandon Arnold, 36(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arnold is serving time through DOC on drug-related charges.

Check back for updates.

